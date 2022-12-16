Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

You can blame stagflation, supply-chain breakage, the pandemic,
worker uprising or burnout, but the simple fact is that the closure of
some of Omaha’s most beloved restaurants in 2022 was a complex
matter. In many cases, a powder keg of inconvenient issues went up
against the flame of razor-thin margins, while others simply took this
time to retire after long and successful careers.


Which Omaha establishments will you miss most? Drop us a comment
or email Sara@TheReader.Com.


We fudged the numbers just a bit on our first two entries, both of which
closed in December of 2021.


J Coco
5203 Leavenworth


After a decade of elevating the Omaha culinary culture with creative
twists on classic American dishes, Jennifer Coco closed her doors on
New Year’s Eve. The First Lady of Omaha Dining hasn’t officially hung
up her apron just yet as she continues to collaborate and pop up in the
most unexpected places. While J. Coco is gone and missed, its
namesake continues to deliver delicious dishes. Follow J. Coco on
Facebook for dates and updates.

FauxMaha
1319 S 50th St.

The grand opening of the vegan hotdog’s brick and mortar at 1319 S
50th St. took place in August 2019, but as 2021 came to a close, so did
the beloved establishment’s doors.


801 Grill
10387 Pacific


Sister establishment to 801 Chophouse, 801 Grill called it quits in April
after four years at One Pacific Place.


Anthony’s and Ozone
7220 F St.


After more than 50 years in business, Anthony’s Steakhouse gradually
closed earlier this year when owner Tony Fucinaro retired. The
announcement was made well in advance to give diners and staff the
opportunity to say goodbye, cash in gift cards, and to find a home for
the massive bovine statue, which now resides outside of T-Bone Truck
Stop in Columbus, Nebraska.


Craft Sliders + Beer
1213 Harney


Opened in April 2018, Craft Sliders + Beer announced its closure via
social media in February 2022.


Lansky’s
3909 Twin Creek Drive, Bellevue


The closure of the Bellevue location wasn’t a harbinger of the end for
the pizza parlor, whose 4601 S 50th St. location is still going strong.

Lighthouse Pizza at Capitol District
1170 Capitol Ave.


Opened in September 2018, Lighthouse closed its Capitol District
location in 2022.

Tired Texan and Poppin’ Smoke
4702 S 108th St.
230 W Lincoln St.

After a number of trials and tribulations, The Hollands are ready to rest.


Chip and Christine Holland handled an endless string of bad luck,
contractor conundrums, a pandemic pounding, and a kitchen fire before
finally waving the white flag on Tired Texan in the summer of 2022.
They weren’t down for long, meeting the public demand for more of
what the tired twosome was slinging by opening Poppin’ Smoke
Southern Grill in October. They announced their intention to steer
Poppin’ Smoke to the end of the year in November and have been
cooking up a storm to make supply issues support customer demands.


Piccolo Pete’s
115 N Washington and mobile venue

The family put in the work, and residents showed up en masse, but staffing shortages couldn’t keep up with demand at Piccolo
Pete’s.


Opened in 1933, Piccolo Pete’s was a family outfit from the start to the
ultimate end. Piccolo Pete’s and Anthony Piccolo’s mobile venue closed
on March 17, 2022. The establishments never failed to draw a crowd,
but that many loyal and hungry patrons became too much in the face of
staff shortages and food supply-chain issues.


Garden Café
11040 Oak St.


The Garden Café announced via social media that the doors of the
chain’s final location would be closing. The Rockbrook establishment
ended service in June.

eCreamery and Carson’s Cookie Fix
763 N 114th St.

The original eCreamery is still churning up your favorite frozen dish at
the Dundee location, but the Miracle Hills collaboration with Carson’s
Cookie Fix closed earlier this year.


Paradise Bakery and Café
120 Regency Parkway


Paradise got a little harder to reach this year with the closure of the
Regency location. Paradise Bakery at Village Pointe is still serving at
17305 Davenport.


The Switch
3618 Farnam


Launched just as Covid sunk its teeth into Omaha’s economy, The
Switch underwent a makeover in April through the inventive eye of local
entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew. Resident restaurants were granted
short, 25-day leases on bays, to allow for experimentation with little risk.
The food hall closed again in June and is undergoing an overhaul. Kamp Food Hall has recently opened in its place, with the first of four food concepts available at launch.

Hunger Block
11036 Elm St.


With little fanfare, and almost no notice, The Hunger Block ended
service on Saturday, May 28. While the establishment was much lauded
for its over-the-top milkshakes, it was the delicately spiced and reverent
small plates that set THB apart from what little competition it had in
Omaha.


Joe Tess
5424 S 24th St.

Named for its original owner after it was bought by William Fault in the
’60s, Joe Tess Place served its famous carp sandwich from the 1930s
until this year, when pandemic repercussions, staffing, and inflation
played a part in the decision to close the establishment.


Lo Sole Mio
3001 S 32nd Ave.

After more than 30 years serving Omahans, the LoSoles made the
difficult decision to step away from the family business. A new Italian
dining establishment in the same location called The Mio will open in its
place, backed by former Husker Lance Brown.


Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
17305 Davenport St.


The franchise dealt with a great deal of hardship over the last two years,
including bankruptcy and the closure of several of the chain’s locations
across the country. The Village Pointe location was not immune to the
company’s troubles and closed after just over a year.
Ethnic Sandwich Shop
1438 S 13
th St.

July 29 was the final day of business for the popular Ethnic Sandwich
Shop. In a post on Facebook, owners said: “Thank you for supporting
our family business, for your patience while we learned to pivot through
many challenges and for the kind words of encouragement along the
way.”


Homestyle Café
2822 N 88th St.

This summer marked the unceremonious closure of Homestyle Café
without notice or much in the way of explanation.

Pipeline Tavern
1300 S 72nd St.

After nearly 33 years, Pipeline Tavern shut down for good in June of this
year. The establishment known for its festive and friendly atmosphere,
comfort foods, and drink specials was instantly missed.

Rivera’s Mexican Food
12051 Blondo

Rivera’s said goodbye in style, and with plenty of notice


It wasn’t a trick, and it certainly wasn’t a treat when Rivera’s said its final
goodbyes on Halloween this year. After 18 years, the family owned
establishment had amassed a vast and loyal following, and wait times
stretched for hours in the restaurant’s final weeks.

Culprit Café
3 locations


A staff walkout this summer resulted in the closure of all three Culprit
Café locations. For more details, see The Reader’s recent feature,
Compassion and Closure for Culprit.


Dario’s
4920 Underwood Ave.


After a successful 16-year run in Dundee, Dario Schicke announced
that he would be closing his French Brasserie to focus on the nearby
Avoli Osteria, his Italian establishment. Dario’s closed on Oct. 1.

Oasis Falafel
1620 Harney


The Mediterranean restaurant initially planned to take off from May 11
until June to give staff a break and time to regroup, while addressing
repairs the establishment. This temporary pause turned into a
permanent closure announced in August. The establishment’s signature
hummus can still be found at a number of local grocers, including Hy-
Vee, Fareway, Natural Grocers and Costco.

Rebel Monkey Pizza
16919 Audrey St.


Just shy of its first birthday, Rebel Monkey Pizza announced via social
media its immediate and permanent closure in November.

Stokes Old Market
1122 Howard


In October of this year, the Old Market location of Stokes Grill and Bar
ended operations. A location at 13615 California is still serving the Tex
Mex dishes Omaha continues to love.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment