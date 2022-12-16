You can blame stagflation, supply-chain breakage, the pandemic,

worker uprising or burnout, but the simple fact is that the closure of

some of Omaha’s most beloved restaurants in 2022 was a complex

matter. In many cases, a powder keg of inconvenient issues went up

against the flame of razor-thin margins, while others simply took this

time to retire after long and successful careers.



Which Omaha establishments will you miss most? Drop us a comment

or email Sara@TheReader.Com.



We fudged the numbers just a bit on our first two entries, both of which

closed in December of 2021.



J Coco

5203 Leavenworth



After a decade of elevating the Omaha culinary culture with creative

twists on classic American dishes, Jennifer Coco closed her doors on

New Year’s Eve. The First Lady of Omaha Dining hasn’t officially hung

up her apron just yet as she continues to collaborate and pop up in the

most unexpected places. While J. Coco is gone and missed, its

namesake continues to deliver delicious dishes. Follow J. Coco on

Facebook for dates and updates.

FauxMaha

1319 S 50th St.

The grand opening of the vegan hotdog’s brick and mortar at 1319 S

50th St. took place in August 2019, but as 2021 came to a close, so did

the beloved establishment’s doors.



801 Grill

10387 Pacific



Sister establishment to 801 Chophouse, 801 Grill called it quits in April

after four years at One Pacific Place.



Anthony’s and Ozone

7220 F St.



After more than 50 years in business, Anthony’s Steakhouse gradually

closed earlier this year when owner Tony Fucinaro retired. The

announcement was made well in advance to give diners and staff the

opportunity to say goodbye, cash in gift cards, and to find a home for

the massive bovine statue, which now resides outside of T-Bone Truck

Stop in Columbus, Nebraska.



Craft Sliders + Beer

1213 Harney



Opened in April 2018, Craft Sliders + Beer announced its closure via

social media in February 2022.



Lansky’s

3909 Twin Creek Drive, Bellevue



The closure of the Bellevue location wasn’t a harbinger of the end for

the pizza parlor, whose 4601 S 50th St. location is still going strong.

Lighthouse Pizza at Capitol District

1170 Capitol Ave.



Opened in September 2018, Lighthouse closed its Capitol District

location in 2022.

Tired Texan and Poppin’ Smoke

4702 S 108th St.

230 W Lincoln St.

After a number of trials and tribulations, The Hollands are ready to rest.



Chip and Christine Holland handled an endless string of bad luck,

contractor conundrums, a pandemic pounding, and a kitchen fire before

finally waving the white flag on Tired Texan in the summer of 2022.

They weren’t down for long, meeting the public demand for more of

what the tired twosome was slinging by opening Poppin’ Smoke

Southern Grill in October. They announced their intention to steer

Poppin’ Smoke to the end of the year in November and have been

cooking up a storm to make supply issues support customer demands.



Piccolo Pete’s

115 N Washington and mobile venue

The family put in the work, and residents showed up en masse, but staffing shortages couldn’t keep up with demand at Piccolo

Pete’s.



Opened in 1933, Piccolo Pete’s was a family outfit from the start to the

ultimate end. Piccolo Pete’s and Anthony Piccolo’s mobile venue closed

on March 17, 2022. The establishments never failed to draw a crowd,

but that many loyal and hungry patrons became too much in the face of

staff shortages and food supply-chain issues.



Garden Café

11040 Oak St.



The Garden Café announced via social media that the doors of the

chain’s final location would be closing. The Rockbrook establishment

ended service in June.

eCreamery and Carson’s Cookie Fix

763 N 114th St.

The original eCreamery is still churning up your favorite frozen dish at

the Dundee location, but the Miracle Hills collaboration with Carson’s

Cookie Fix closed earlier this year.



Paradise Bakery and Café

120 Regency Parkway



Paradise got a little harder to reach this year with the closure of the

Regency location. Paradise Bakery at Village Pointe is still serving at

17305 Davenport.



The Switch

3618 Farnam



Launched just as Covid sunk its teeth into Omaha’s economy, The

Switch underwent a makeover in April through the inventive eye of local

entrepreneur Nick Bartholomew. Resident restaurants were granted

short, 25-day leases on bays, to allow for experimentation with little risk.

The food hall closed again in June and is undergoing an overhaul. Kamp Food Hall has recently opened in its place, with the first of four food concepts available at launch.

Hunger Block

11036 Elm St.



With little fanfare, and almost no notice, The Hunger Block ended

service on Saturday, May 28. While the establishment was much lauded

for its over-the-top milkshakes, it was the delicately spiced and reverent

small plates that set THB apart from what little competition it had in

Omaha.



Joe Tess

5424 S 24th St.

Named for its original owner after it was bought by William Fault in the

’60s, Joe Tess Place served its famous carp sandwich from the 1930s

until this year, when pandemic repercussions, staffing, and inflation

played a part in the decision to close the establishment.



Lo Sole Mio

3001 S 32nd Ave.

After more than 30 years serving Omahans, the LoSoles made the

difficult decision to step away from the family business. A new Italian

dining establishment in the same location called The Mio will open in its

place, backed by former Husker Lance Brown.



Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

17305 Davenport St.



The franchise dealt with a great deal of hardship over the last two years,

including bankruptcy and the closure of several of the chain’s locations

across the country. The Village Pointe location was not immune to the

company’s troubles and closed after just over a year.

Ethnic Sandwich Shop

1438 S 13

th St.

July 29 was the final day of business for the popular Ethnic Sandwich

Shop. In a post on Facebook, owners said: “Thank you for supporting

our family business, for your patience while we learned to pivot through

many challenges and for the kind words of encouragement along the

way.”



Homestyle Café

2822 N 88th St.

This summer marked the unceremonious closure of Homestyle Café

without notice or much in the way of explanation.

Pipeline Tavern

1300 S 72nd St.

After nearly 33 years, Pipeline Tavern shut down for good in June of this

year. The establishment known for its festive and friendly atmosphere,

comfort foods, and drink specials was instantly missed.

Rivera’s Mexican Food

12051 Blondo

Rivera’s said goodbye in style, and with plenty of notice



It wasn’t a trick, and it certainly wasn’t a treat when Rivera’s said its final

goodbyes on Halloween this year. After 18 years, the family owned

establishment had amassed a vast and loyal following, and wait times

stretched for hours in the restaurant’s final weeks.

Culprit Café

3 locations



A staff walkout this summer resulted in the closure of all three Culprit

Café locations. For more details, see The Reader’s recent feature,

Compassion and Closure for Culprit.



Dario’s

4920 Underwood Ave.



After a successful 16-year run in Dundee, Dario Schicke announced

that he would be closing his French Brasserie to focus on the nearby

Avoli Osteria, his Italian establishment. Dario’s closed on Oct. 1.

Oasis Falafel

1620 Harney



The Mediterranean restaurant initially planned to take off from May 11

until June to give staff a break and time to regroup, while addressing

repairs the establishment. This temporary pause turned into a

permanent closure announced in August. The establishment’s signature

hummus can still be found at a number of local grocers, including Hy-

Vee, Fareway, Natural Grocers and Costco.

Rebel Monkey Pizza

16919 Audrey St.



Just shy of its first birthday, Rebel Monkey Pizza announced via social

media its immediate and permanent closure in November.

Stokes Old Market

1122 Howard



In October of this year, the Old Market location of Stokes Grill and Bar

ended operations. A location at 13615 California is still serving the Tex

Mex dishes Omaha continues to love.