Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss grant awards from the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention for various local organizations, like the Latino Center of the Midlands and the Simple Foundation. The Board will also vote on allocating funds from the $1.3 million the county received from the Nebraska Community Based Grant.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will vote on a $5 million TIF agreement to rehabilitate a historic building at 1218 Izard Street and expand it to include 172 new residential units. The City Council will also discuss an agreement with Douglas County on funding the Omaha Conventions and Visitors Bureau.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Dec. 20, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.