Ivan Micek, “Autumn Gold,” 2022, digital photograph

You knew La Casa Pizzeria cooked up tasty Italian fare, but did you know it also provided delights for the eyes? Visitors will enjoy its latest artistic serving, “Through My Eyes,” featuring recent works by photojournalist Ivan Micek, in its dining rooms from January 10-March 5.

Having relocated after living in Chicago, Nebraska native Micek is a recent addition to Omaha’s creative community and has been on his own intrepid journey of discovery, capturing the patterns of the urban and natural landscapes in their long predawn shadows and crepuscular evening light. Micek prints some images directly, while others are manipulated to pull out particular abstract or pictorial qualities.

“Ivan Micek: Through My Eyes” opens at La Casa Pizzeria, 4432 Leavenworth Street on Jan. 10; the show runs through Mar. 5. It can be seen during business hours, Tues.-Thu. 11:00am-9:00pm, Fri.-Sat. 11:00am-9:30pm and Sun. 4:00-9:00pm.

