Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Parks projects: The Omaha City Council will vote on allocating COVID relief funds to parks projects, including $25,000 to improve the Dreamland Park Fountain and $293,000 to remodel restrooms and concessions at Lynch Park. The city previously set aside $10 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for improvements to parks.
- Corrections update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update on the corrections department, which continues to experience high overtime costs due to staffing issues.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 10, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.