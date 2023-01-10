Project Project opens 2023 with new ikat weavings by fabric artist Peyton Pearson. This exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 13 from 6-10 p.m. and features work that was developed during the artist’s six-week concentration at the Penland School of Craft. Each piece in “Spring Tides” was hand-dyed and woven using traditional natural dyes and color, achieving bright pinks through crushed bugs, deep blues from the leaves of shrubs, and soft reds from the roots of plants.
Pearson is based in Omaha, Nebraska. He shifts his focus to the natural world, finding harmony with the earth through weaving. Project is located at 1818 Vinton Street. For more info and gallery hours go to projectprojectomaha.com
Project Project opens 2023 with new ikat weavings by fabric artist Peyton Pearson. This exhibit opens Friday, Jan. 13 from 6-10 p.m. and features work that was developed during the artist’s six-week concentration at the Penland School of Craft. Each piece in “Spring Tides” was hand-dyed and woven using traditional natural dyes and color, achieving bright pinks through crushed bugs, deep blues from the leaves of shrubs, and soft reds from the roots of plants.