The group originated from Philadelphia and originally ran by the name of Unique Attraction. Found on event page
  • Boyz II Men
  • January 19
  • $64-$124.50
  • Orpheum Theatre

Boys II Men will bring their signature tunes and harmonies to the Orpheum in this exciting production.

The vocal harmony group formed in the late Eighties and flourished during the Nineties, thanks to songs like “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You.”

Hailing from Philadelphia, PA, the Boys quickly became a dominant force on Billboard, topping the US charts for a cumulative 50 weeks. The group has taken a few different forms but has remained a trio since 2003.

Tickets are $64-$124.50, and the show starts at 7: 30 pm.

— Matt Casas

