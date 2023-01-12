Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters
- Gov. Jim Pillen appoints former Gov. Pete Ricketts to the U.S. Senate vacancy.
- Omaha Police arrest three juveniles for allegedly making threats against schools across the metro area.
- The Omaha Community Playhouse puts up August Wilson’s ‘Fences’ on the Hawks Mainstage.
- Omaha Police arrest three juveniles for allegedly making threats against schools across the metro area. The threats are not credible, according to police. The three face charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
- The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City appoints UNO Chancellor Joanne Li a director of its Omaha branch. Li, who has been chancellor since July 2021 and is a chartered financial analyst by trade, will serve a three-year term.
- A popular Omaha bakery is closing its doors. Baked After Dark has been a Benson staple for the last five years, but owner Stacey Johnson says ingredient and labor costs have become too high, and she doesn’t want to force customers to pay more. The bakery’s last day is Jan. 21.
- Omaha Public Schools says 40 of the student teachers hired last fall have taken full-time positions with the district, a big step forward in addressing the teacher shortage. OPS hired 140 student teachers for the winter and spring semester.
- In an announcement that shocks absolutely nobody, Gov. Jim Pillen appoints former Gov. Pete Ricketts to the vacant U.S. Senate seat. Ricketts, who spent $1.3 million on Pillen’s behalf in a hotly contested gubernatorial race, will likely face quid-pro-quo allegations from his own party if he runs for a full term in 2024.
- Legislature: Sen. Steve Erdman wants to block reporters from covering executive sessions. Sen. Danielle Conrad wants to create a child tax credit that she says would help nearly 900,000 Nebraskans. All that and more on the sixth of 10 days that lawmakers can introduce legislation.
- Arguments are being heard in a landmark case that could determine whether evicted Nebraskans have a constitutional right to a jury trial. Legal Aid of Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed are jointly defending the tenant, Teresa Holcomb, against NP Dodge.
- The Lincoln Police Department is hiring mental health and homeless coordinators to help manage calls better. Chief Teresa Ewins says mental health professionals will accompany officers on some calls, saying the department has grant funding to do it.
- American Rescue Plan Act funds are going toward child care across Nebraska. Sixteen communities will receive the funds, expanding those centers’ capacity by over a thousand spots.
