Join Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs and Jared Packard, Exhibitions Manager, January 21, and March 8, for a tour and discussion of new exhibitions at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.
The two exhibitions, which opened December 8, are: “Elizabeth Kley: Minutes of Sand,” and a group offering, “Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream,” featuring works by eight artists. Both shows are on view through April 16, 2023.
The tours are scheduled for Saturday, January 21, at 2 p.m., and Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. The Bemis requests that you RSVP at bemiscenter.org/events.
Join Rachel Adams, Chief Curator and Director of Programs and Jared Packard, Exhibitions Manager, January 21, and March 8, for a tour and discussion of new exhibitions at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts.