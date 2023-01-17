Nebraska Arts Council kicks off their new art season with “Spatial Distance,” a solo exhibit featuring work by Nancy Lepo, January 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lepo’s intricate and ethereal drawings address the intersection of art and science, finding inspiration from astronomy, space exploration, and quantum ideas. Her work results from meticulous methods of drawing that combine techniques of stippling, shading and layering to obtain a rich variety of tones.
The opening reception is free and open to the public. This exhibit runs through March 8, 2023. The Fred Simon Gallery is in the lower level of the historic Burlington Building, 1004 Farnam Street, the northwest corner of Tenth and Farnam.
