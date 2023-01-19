Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Elisabeth Kley is a New York-based artist who specializes in ceramic sculptures and draws on a variety of cultures, including Roman and Egyptian arts. Found on event page
  • Curator-led Tour
  • January 21
  • Free, RSVP in advance
  • The Bemis Center

Whether you are a casual fan or a passionate creator, everyone can find something to glean from the curator-led tour at The Bemis Center on January 21.

Rachel Adams and Jared Packard will guide the tour and lead the discussion of the Elisabeth Kley exhibit entitled “Minutes of Sand + Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream.”

The two curators are key figures at The Bemis Center. Adams is the Chief Curator and Director of Programs, and Packard is the Exhibitions Manager.

The guided tour will commence at 2 pm. It is free to attend, but please RSVP online beforehand.

— Matt Casas

