Whether you are a casual fan or a passionate creator, everyone can find something to glean from the curator-led tour at The Bemis Center on January 21.
Rachel Adams and Jared Packard will guide the tour and lead the discussion of the Elisabeth Kley exhibit entitled “Minutes of Sand + Opulence: Performative Wealth and the Failed American Dream.”
The two curators are key figures at The Bemis Center. Adams is the Chief Curator and Director of Programs, and Packard is the Exhibitions Manager.
The guided tour will commence at 2 pm. It is free to attend, but please RSVP online beforehand.
— Matt Casas