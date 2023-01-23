Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will vote on an amendment to the labor agreement with the Omaha Police Officer’s Association to update the section on health care coverage for retirees.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss a resolution supporting several bills being considered by the State Legislature, including a constitutional amendment to prevent unfunded mandates.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 24, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.