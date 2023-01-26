- Fitz and The Tantrums
If you enjoy pop music but feel like it doesn’t translate well into a live concert, check out Fitz and the Tantrums.
The Los Angeles band crashed onto the pop charts in 2010, fusing indie-pop flavors with neo-soul depth, scoring a string of hits since their arrival.
Two lead singers, Mike Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs, front the band, belting and harmonizing flawlessly on record and in concert. Meanwhile, the band is rock-solid, featuring saxophones, flutes, and other unconventional pop-rock instruments.
BabyJake will open the show, which starts at 8 pm. Tickets are $34.50-$75.
— Matt Casas