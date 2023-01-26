Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

After starting out in 2008, the pop-soul band has released five full-length studio albums, the last of which is 2022’s “Let Yourself Free.” Found on event page
  • Fitz and The Tantrums
  • January 31
  • $34.50-$75
  • The Admiral

If you enjoy pop music but feel like it doesn’t translate well into a live concert, check out Fitz and the Tantrums.

The Los Angeles band crashed onto the pop charts in 2010, fusing indie-pop flavors with neo-soul depth, scoring a string of hits since their arrival.

Two lead singers, Mike Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs, front the band, belting and harmonizing flawlessly on record and in concert. Meanwhile, the band is rock-solid, featuring saxophones, flutes, and other unconventional pop-rock instruments.

BabyJake will open the show, which starts at 8 pm. Tickets are $34.50-$75.

— Matt Casas

