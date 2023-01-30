Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will vote on an additional $19 million in emergency rental assistance, which may be the last round of funding the city receives. The City Council will also discuss an update to the agreement with Front Porch Investments to use COVID relief funds for housing efforts.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board will vote on a resolution to support bills introduced in the Nebraska Legislature.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 31, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.