Christian Rothmann, “Color Fields,” 2022, oil on board

The bold colorism of Berliner Christian Rothmann will be on full display at his return engagement to the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, with an opening of his lively paintings on Feb. 2.

At work on a group of dynamic new works in oil, ink and watercolor, Rothmann is exploring the inspiration of mountain landscapes. Radiant color is at the forefront, used geometrically as a structural element, with gestural markings forming the suggestion of topography and movement in space. The works recall the lushness of his characteristic botanical imagery with the romantic sublime often associated with the landscape.

“Christian Rothmann: Color Fields” opens at the Garden of the Zodiac Gallery, 1042 Howard Street in the Old Market Passageway, on Feb. 2 with an opening reception from 6-8pm; the show runs through Apr. 2. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon-8:00pm and on Sundays from noon-6:00pm.