Alyssa Schmitt “Parker in Ochre and Olive,” 2022, acrylic on panel 8 x 8″

BFFOmaha and Petshop Gallery will host an opening reception for “Human,” its latest exhibit in the Benson neighborhood, opening on February 3, from 7-10 p.m..

The group show, curated by Alyssa Schmitt, gathers work by nine local figurative artists and examines the unique and varied ways in which humans interact with each other and themselves.
Through a variety of mediums, including drawing, painting, printmaking and photography, the exhibition hopes to emphasize the connections between different interpretations of the human experience.

The opening reception is Friday, February 3, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the exhibit runs through March 31. Regular viewing hours are by appointment. For more information hours, check their website, www.bffomaha.org, or contact alex@bffomaha.com

