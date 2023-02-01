The Omaha City Council unanimously approved $19 million in emergency rental assistance Tuesday, which may be the last round of funding the city receives.

The city first contracted Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless (MACCH) to distribute emergency rental assistance (ERA) funds in March 2021. MACCH has since distributed millions of dollars in funding, including money that was originally allocated to the state.

During last week’s public hearing, housing advocate Erin Feichtinger said this round of funding comes largely from the pool of money passed on by the state. She said there’s a small chance that more money is made available, but this may be the last round of federal funding the city receives.

MACCH Executive Director Jason Feldhaus said they are looking at the long term future of the program with the dwindling funding. He said MACCH is looking at other sources of funding as well.

“Over the next couple of years, there’s a huge investment in affordable housing that will be available,” Feldhaus said. “I think we can accomplish a lot with what dollars we currently have.”

The City Council also discussed an amendment to the agreement with Front Porch Investments (FPI). FPI was contracted last year to distribute grants for affordable housing projects, using $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and another $20 million in philanthropic funding.

Eva Roberts from FPI said the amended agreement would allow FPI to issue-out longer term loans thanks to updated federal guidance. The original ARPA guidance said any funding would need to be spent by the end of 2026, but now they will have more flexibility.

“The new guidance is gonna allow this to go beyond and continue to circulate in the community,” Roberts said.

FPI’s Development and Preservation Fund gives out grants for new construction of affordable housing as well as preservation of existing housing, Roberts said. She said the funds can also be used for low interest loans to help with mortgages.

Roberts said the city will seek other sources of federal funding for affordable housing projects. The City Council will vote on the amendment next week.

The Douglas County Board approved a $1 million increase to the agreement with Wellpath for mental health services as the Douglas County Correctional Center. Corrections Director Mike Myers said the money would go toward a wage increase for nurses so that the facility can remain competitive.

Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh said he didn’t support the original agreement with Wellpath because he thought the money could be better spent, but he recognized that the wage increase was necessary. He said a nursing shortage in the metro area has increased costs.

Commissioner Maureen Boyle, herself a healthcare professional, said she has a lot of respect for those who practice prison medicine.

“To provide these services to a prison system is much different than providing to the average patient who comes into a regular doctor’s office,” Boyle said. “You really have to think of all the things those folks are doing.”