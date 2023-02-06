Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will vote on an amendment to the labor agreement with the Omaha Police Officers Association to update the section on health care coverage for retirees. The City Council will also vote on an updated agreement with Front Porch Investments for distributing COVID relief funds.
- Juvenile Justice Update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive an update on the Douglas County Justice Center building and a report on data from the Youth Center.
- ARPA: The County Board will consider $117,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for a Black maternal health program in North Omaha, as well as $51,000 for a suicide prevention program at Elkhorn Public Schools.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Jan. 31, and tune in here to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.