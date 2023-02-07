Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Ryan Syrek and Leo Adam Biga remember local legends of the film industry.

More than 1,500 people sign a letter calling on Omaha Children’s Hospital to oppose a ban on gender-affirming health care for minors.

Home equity theft cases in front of the U.S. Supreme Court put Nebraska in the spotlight.

Overflowing gratitude for two local film fellas no longer with us.

(To read Leo Adam Biga’s obituary for Mike Hill, click here.)

By Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

More than 1,500 people sign a letter urging the Omaha Children’s Hospital to oppose proposed legislation banning gender-affirming health care for minors and preventing organizations that provide such care from receiving state funding. The Nebraska Examiner says it hasn’t received a response from Children’s Hospital.

With a wave of retirements, the Omaha Police Department’s current force has dipped to levels last seen in 2016, with only 39 people signing up for the current training class. OPD has 804 full-time officers, with a maximum of 906 authorized by the city budget. Despite Mayor Jean Stothert touting that number, the department has never hit 900.

Central High’s baseball season gets underway in four weeks, but Boyd Park’s field has been vandalized. Batting turtles and visitors’ bleachers are gone, with the JV and freshman field damaged by a car. Head Coach Jerry Kreber says he is in the process of filing a police report.

Omaha Public Library is launching a survey to help inform its 2023 Facilities Plan. Rachel Steiner, the system’s assistant director, says people have drifted away from libraries since the start of the pandemic and the survey is intended to help draw Omahans back in. The survey will be housed at all branches and online.

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is nominated for three national awards by USA Today. The zoo is a contender for Best Zoo, while the Simmons Wildlife Park is nominated for Best Safari Park and Asian Highlands has been nominated as the Best Zoo Exhibit.

A U.S. Supreme Court case involving an elderly Minnesota woman whose home was seized by authorities after she missed property tax payments might affect Nebraskanswith similar cases in front of the high court. One Lincoln family, whose home was valued at $227,000, was subject to the same practice of what critics call “home equity theft” after missing one payment of $4,000.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says the city will move forward with the second water source recommended by an advisory council. That recommendation involves building wellfields along the Missouri River that pump treated water to Lincoln. City officials estimate the cost to be $1.39 billion, with a timeline of 15-20 years.

A bill designed to clarify the powers of the Offices of the Inspector General for Child Welfare and Corrections has reignited the debate over whether the existence of such offices is constitutional overreach. The complaints come from the Nebraska Judiciary and the Health and Human Services Department.

The City Council and Board of County Commissioners are meeting today, Feb. 7, and local government reporter Anton Johnson is sitting in. Follow Anton on Twitter at @AntonIsWriting for live tweets from the City Council, and read his preview of what’s on tap this week. Tune in here to the Omaha City Council beginning at 2 p.m.

From Harper’s Index

Percentage by which threats against members of

Congress increased between 2017 and 2021: 144

Source: United States Capitol Police

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

