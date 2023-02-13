Beth Salistean “I Am” 2023

If you thought quilts were important only to collectors and cold people, think again. Gallery 1516 and the Omaha Modern Quilt Guild invite you to attend an opening reception February 17, for “Modern Quilting on the Prairie.”

The exhibition features almost forty quilts, most which were made by over twenty-five Omaha artists, all members of the Omaha Modern Quilt Guild.

Included also will be nine historic quilts from the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, all made by anonymous historical makers over the last two centuries. By showing the quilts together, the group hopes to illustrate the aesthetics of the modern compared that of the historic quilts.



The free exhibit opens Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m. and is on display through May 14. Gallery 1516 is located at 1516 Leavenworth. Appointments are preferred. Check the gallery website, gallery1516.org for further information.