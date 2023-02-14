Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

  • STRFKR with Das Kope
  • February 19
  • $23-$25
  • The Waiting Room

STRFKR—the quartet with such a rad name that even they shy away from spelling out the disemvoweled portmanteau—will play The Waiting Room main stage.

And because their psychedelic synth-pop music is so dang catchy, STRFKR is a household name among young and aging American hipsters and beyond.

In 2008, the before-times, the band’s song “Rawnald Gregory Erickson the Second” scored prime real estate on a Target commercial, which catapulted the catchy aestheticists into a mainstream audience.

Das Kope will open the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$25 before fees.

— Matt Casas

