The city of Omaha announced in November that $10 million of the city’s $112 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds would be allocated towards parks projects. Two of those projects moved forward Tuesday.

The Omaha City Council met for a brief hour-long meeting, approving $217,650 in ARPA funds to architecture firm Confluence for the renovation of Lynch Park at 2200 S 21st Street. Parks Director Matt Kalcevich said this would begin phase one of the renovation.

“This is really getting into that exciting next step of some of the engineering,” Kalcevich said.

Kalcevich said the renovation will include a new, larger park shelter, improvements to the baseball field, and an expansion of the parking lot.

The City Council also approved $33,650 in ARPA funding to Prochaska and Associates to design the remodel of the Fontenelle Park pavilion at 4407 Fontenelle Boulevard. Kalcevich said they’ll look at other funding sources in addition to ARPA for both projects.

