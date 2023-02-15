A winter storm could bring heavy snow to the Omaha area this afternoon through Thursday. A winter storm warning will be in effect for Douglas and Sarpy counties from 3 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service forecasts that five to seven inches of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour will cause near blizzard conditions. Snow is expected to start falling in the Omaha area after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible at times overnight, especially south of the metro, according to KETV. Forecasts show the snow will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The weather could make driving difficult and unsafe, according to the National Weather Service. If you must travel, experts recommend you keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For more information on the latest road conditions in your area, call 511.
contact the reporter at bridget@el-perico.com