A winter storm could bring heavy snow to the Omaha area this afternoon through Thursday. A winter storm warning will be in effect for Douglas and Sarpy counties from 3 p.m. today until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service forecasts that five to seven inches of heavy snow and winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour will cause near blizzard conditions. Snow is expected to start falling in the Omaha area after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Moderate to heavy snow is possible at times overnight, especially south of the metro, according to KETV. Forecasts show the snow will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning will be in effect along and south of I-80 from 3:00PM Wednesday till 6:00PM Thursday. These are the areas that will likely see the most impacts from the snow. In the metro, we'll see the bulk of our snow between 6:00PM Wednesday-6:00AM Thursday pic.twitter.com/2VeM2OFWBH — Sean Everson (@SeanEversonKETV) February 15, 2023

The weather could make driving difficult and unsafe, according to the National Weather Service. If you must travel, experts recommend you keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For more information on the latest road conditions in your area, call 511.

