Matt Casas shares nine ways to beat cabin fever.

The future of funding for North and South Omaha remains uncertain.

A 31-car train carrying coal derails in Gothenburg.

Shake off those winter blues the Omaha way.

By Matt Casas. Published in The Reader.

The future of the $225 million set aside for North and South Omaha remains uncertain. Six weeks ago, a legislative panel released a report with recommendations for what groups should receive money from the Economic Recovery Act. There’s been little (if any) movement since.

A judge denies the City of Omaha’s motion for a new trial in the case of OPD Capt. Kathy Belcastro-Gonzalez. Belcastro-Gonzalez successfully sued the city after being wrongly passed over for a promotion due to her complaints of gender discrimination and harassment within the department. The city will pay $1 million to Belcastro-Gonzalez.

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, is among 11 people whose military records are inadvertently released by the U.S. Air Force, for which he served from 1985-2014. A consultant and researcher paid by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee made the records request using Bacon’s Social Security number.

The mother of Ryan Larsen testifies in court to have him declared dead. The 12-year-old boy was last seen in May 2021 leaving La Vista West Elementary School. His mother, Tammi Larsen, accuses the school and district of being negligent. An attorney for Tammi Larsen says any lawsuit needs to be filed in the next three months.

The Omaha Public Power District hosts a meeting at Florence City Hall to discuss the future of its coal-fired power plant in North Omaha. The original plan was to shutter the plant this year; however, its life has been extended to 2026. The meeting was to explain why the coal plant’s life is being extended.

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

A 31-car train derails in Gothenburg early Tuesday, Feb. 21. The train was carrying coal, according to Union Pacific. Nobody was hurt, the tracks have reopened and cleanup has begun. The cause of the derailment remains unknown.

Nebraska’s judiciary system and state patrol are struggling to recruit staff. Col. John Bolduc, the state patrol’s superintendent, says recruitment is the worst it’s ever been. The Douglas County Court remains severely short-staffed, but statewide, salary raises and hiring bonuses seem to be paying off.

The Omaha City Council and the Douglas County Board of Commissioners are not meeting this week.

Follow Anton Johnson and Omaha Documenters on Twitter to see what local government is (or isn't) up to.

From Harper’s Index

1. Average number of words a man says on

cable news before he is interrupted: 81

2. Words a woman says: 73

Source: Ashique KhudaBukhsh, Rochester Institute of Technology (Rochester, N.Y.)

Comic by Jeffrey Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

