LINCOLN — At a Wednesday hearing on creating a Malcolm X holiday in Nebraska, a state lawmaker posed a thought: Why not have a shared “civil rights leaders” holiday instead?

Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings suggested that, similar to Presidents Day, the calendar space could honor multiple iconic figures, such as Malcolm X and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Black nationalist and Muslim leader Malcolm X, circa 1965, in Harlem, New York. (Richard Saunders/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

To that, testifier Preston Love Jr. said: “Maybe in another state that might be an approach.”

He said that of the two assassinated leaders Halloran mentioned, only one was born in Nebraska.

‘Give him a day’

“We have somewhat of a cosmic and divine responsibility to recognize him as a state,” Love, a North Omaha historian and Black Studies professor, said of Malcolm X. “Give him a day.”

The exchange set the tone for the public hearing before the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which drew a dozen people to testify in favor of Legislative Bill 53.

Nineteen others sent letters in support of the measure, which asks the state to observe every May 19 (his birthday) as El-Hajj Malik El Shabazz, Malcolm X Day.

Six people wrote opposing the effort; one testified in person to object.

State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Kathy Wilmot, the opponent, mentioned Malcolm X’s stint in prison. Wilmot is a new member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents but said she was speaking on her own behalf.

She noted there are only 365 calendar days and rattled off a list of Nebraskans that could be considered for such stature.

“I don’t think we can continually add new holidays,” Wilmot said. Holidays, she said, should be reserved for what’s “really unique.”

Not the first time

LB 53 is a repeat attempt by State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha, who said he introduced a similar proposal the first year he was elected.

At least one difference this time around is that the controversial Malcolm X is newly inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame. The recognition last year marked the third attempt and makes Malcolm X the first African-American in the body of 26.

Several people Wednesday noted the recent Hall of Fame honor, which will put a memorial bust in the State Capitol.

State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha (Courtesy of Craig Chandler/University Communication)

Several also noted the 17-acre Malcolm X birth site in North Omaha, which hosts events to remember the legacy of the man born as Malcolm Little in Omaha on May 19, 1925.

But many of the testifiers said institutionalizing a holiday would serve Nebraskans in different ways, including providing an entry point for schools to talk about his global influence and his story of reformation and transformation.

Evolving

Mary Mullen told the committee that she came to know and admire Malcolm X when she was a student at Central High School.

Her study opened a door to talk about serious matters with her parents, who, she said, then thought of Malcolm X as a hater of white people. But words other than hate come to mind, Mullen said: struggle, redemption, bravery, pride and wisdom.

“I had learned of a great man who kept evolving in his life,” and whose family fled Omaha when he was just over a year old because of Ku Klux Klan threats.

Mullen told lawmakers: “Yes, we will have a bust people can visit. But consider doing something bold and brave, like Malcolm X himself. Establish a holiday and give us all something to celebrate collectively.”

Kimara Snipes of Nebraska Civic Engagement Table testified that a holiday offers a time to reflect and connect the lessons of history with current reality.

She said that connection is more powerful when young Nebraskans realize a renowned figure came from the same place and background as they do.

Inspired school club

“Making space in the school year to discuss Malcolm X will set up important conversations that can pave the way for future civic participation,” said Snipes, who said she was a teenager at Bryan High School when she learned that Malcolm X was from Nebraska.

A spark was created and led to her and her classmates launching the school’s first African American club.

“I have been actively and civically engaged ever since,” she said.

LB 53 describes Malcolm X as “a human rights leader, a staunch advocate, and a pursuer of freedom, justice and equality.”

A financial analysis of the measure estimates that creating a Malcolm X holiday would cost the State of Nebraska about $1.5 million the first year, based on employees who would be required to work on the holiday.

Don’t water it down

McKinney said lawmakers would be recognizing the world’s most famous Nebraskan if LB 53 passed into law.

Preston Love Jr. during a North Omaha event in summer 2022. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

“To the general American public he is seen as an opposing force to the peaceful nonviolent philosophy of Dr. King in the struggle for civil rights against white supremacy,” McKinney said. “They differed in opinion. Both were needed for the time.”

To Preston Love Jr., Malcolm X espoused human rights perhaps even more than civil rights.

He said the notion of the shared civil rights leaders day “waters down the message he tried to portray.”

The committee took no action Wednesday on whether to move the measure to full legislative debate.