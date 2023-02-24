Today (February 24) launches the official beginning of the Lenten Fish Fry season, and The Reader has curated a list of our favorite spots to feed our fried fish frenzy. While Holy Name (2901 Fontenelle Blvd) tends to get the most lip-service, we took a look outside the box to find a few new options you might want to try. Let us know your favorites, or if we’ve missed someone by commenting below or by emailing Sara@TheReader.Com
The Afternoon Event
Koinonia House of Worship
3208 Corby st
402-718-8555
Featuring food from Taste of Heaven mobile restaurant, Koinonia will serve their beer battered shrimp and fish, Po boys, and fish tacos from 11am to 5pm.
Something New
The Churro Spot
1319 S 50th St
531-999-1795
Fish tacos from The Churro Spot will likely have you forgetting that skipping meat is supposed to be a sacrifice. Layers of savory flavors, crunchy textures, and kicky sauces are anything but abstinent. If eating fish is still too much of a penance, you can always sink your teeth into a savory sweet potato taco.
For a Gluten Free Option
Shucks (Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market)
1218 S 119th street
402-827-4376
Not just your Fry-Day answer, Shucks serves the freshest seafood year-round.
Dire Circumstances
Trucks and Taps Patio
5402 S 108th ct
Three Kids Lobster, Burnin Bridges, Modern Waffle, and Dire Lion are all serving up Lenten specials on this Food Truck Friday. Bar open from 5-7pm with $1 off specials on beer and cocktails, and $2 off fireball and T&T Smoke Show all night. Everything and anything can be ordered to-go, and a heated patio offers a safe space out of the cold.
A Geek for Greek
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox
602 Park Ave
402-345-7103
A $12 adults meal nets you fried fish, Mediterranean baked Plaki, shrimp, Greek desserts, cheesecake, soft drinks, coffee and tea. This family-friendly event is alcohol-free, so leave your coolers at home. Dine in or take out.
All You Can Eat
Woodcliff Veterans
980 Country Rd W (Fremont)
All you can eat hand breaded fish featuring Langenfeld batter. $14 for adults, just $7 for children 5 and up. Kids aged 4 and under are free. Cash bar and raffles for an additional cost.
The Daily Fave
Porky Butts
15475 Ruggles st
531-466-7343
Omahans love Porky Butts for their exceptional service, jovial atmosphere, and unbeatable barbeque, but did you know they had your Lenten and pescatarian needs covered, too? A fried catfish feast with flavorful sides isn’t exactly the picture of penance, but it meats your meatless meal needs any day of the week.
Additional Events
All Holy Spirit
9012 Q street
402-915-3474 for carry-out
Christ the King Lutheran Church
7308 South 42nd Street
(March 3rd and March 10th only)
St. Columbkille
200 E 6th st
402-339-3285
Cost: Free will offering
Dine in, Carry out, and Drive through available. Baked or fried fish, fish tacos, mac and cheese, fries, or baked potatoes.
American Legion Post 1
7811 Davenport
402-392-0444
Live music served beside your $11 Pollack dinner. Macaroni and cheese, shrimp basket, and fish sandwich available at additional cost.
Holy Ghost
5223 Q St
Sides include baked potato, coleslaw, fruit bar, and bread. Desserts and beer available at an additional cost.
Holy Name Men’s Club
2901 Fontenelle
St Gerald’s Knights Council
9602 Q st
Dine in, carry out, or drive through available. 4-7pm. Beer, wine, and spirits available at an additional charge.
Greater Beth-el Temple
1502 N 52nd
Spaghetti or macaroni and cheese are included as optional sides. Dine in, take out, or curbside pickup available.
St James
4720 N 90th
Only available March 3, 17, and 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Hand breaded or cajun fried fish or baked tilapia with an assortment of sides. 3pc for $16, 2 pc for $13, or a 1pc for $10. Family pack to go for $49.
Mary Our Queen
3405 S 119th st
Choose from fried or baked fish, macaroni, coleslaw, spudsters and fries. Dine-in or drive-through available.
Our Lady of Lourdes
2110 S 32nd Ave
Papillion Eagles
102 N Washington
402-593-7684
Stick around for Karaoke from 8pm to midnight!
St. Patrick’s Church of Elkhorn
20500 W Maple Rd
5pm-8pm, ages 3 and under eat for free, with children 4-12 dining for just $8, and adults eating for $15. This family-friendly event features clowns, balloon art, face painting, and live music. Raffles, pickles, and the meat wheel will be serving up prizes all night!