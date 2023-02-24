Today (February 24) launches the official beginning of the Lenten Fish Fry season, and The Reader has curated a list of our favorite spots to feed our fried fish frenzy. While Holy Name (2901 Fontenelle Blvd) tends to get the most lip-service, we took a look outside the box to find a few new options you might want to try. Let us know your favorites, or if we’ve missed someone by commenting below or by emailing Sara@TheReader.Com

The Afternoon Event

Koinonia House of Worship

3208 Corby st

402-718-8555



Featuring food from Taste of Heaven mobile restaurant, Koinonia will serve their beer battered shrimp and fish, Po boys, and fish tacos from 11am to 5pm.

Something New

The Churro Spot

1319 S 50th St

531-999-1795

Fish tacos from The Churro Spot will likely have you forgetting that skipping meat is supposed to be a sacrifice. Layers of savory flavors, crunchy textures, and kicky sauces are anything but abstinent. If eating fish is still too much of a penance, you can always sink your teeth into a savory sweet potato taco.

For a Gluten Free Option

Shucks (Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market)

1218 S 119th street

402-827-4376

Not just your Fry-Day answer, Shucks serves the freshest seafood year-round.

Dire Circumstances

Trucks and Taps Patio

5402 S 108th ct



Three Kids Lobster, Burnin Bridges, Modern Waffle, and Dire Lion are all serving up Lenten specials on this Food Truck Friday. Bar open from 5-7pm with $1 off specials on beer and cocktails, and $2 off fireball and T&T Smoke Show all night. Everything and anything can be ordered to-go, and a heated patio offers a safe space out of the cold.

A Geek for Greek

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox

602 Park Ave

402-345-7103

A $12 adults meal nets you fried fish, Mediterranean baked Plaki, shrimp, Greek desserts, cheesecake, soft drinks, coffee and tea. This family-friendly event is alcohol-free, so leave your coolers at home. Dine in or take out.

All You Can Eat

Woodcliff Veterans

980 Country Rd W (Fremont)

All you can eat hand breaded fish featuring Langenfeld batter. $14 for adults, just $7 for children 5 and up. Kids aged 4 and under are free. Cash bar and raffles for an additional cost.

The Daily Fave

Porky Butts

15475 Ruggles st

531-466-7343

Omahans love Porky Butts for their exceptional service, jovial atmosphere, and unbeatable barbeque, but did you know they had your Lenten and pescatarian needs covered, too? A fried catfish feast with flavorful sides isn’t exactly the picture of penance, but it meats your meatless meal needs any day of the week.

Additional Events

All Holy Spirit

9012 Q street

402-915-3474 for carry-out

Christ the King Lutheran Church

7308 South 42nd Street

(March 3rd and March 10th only)

St. Columbkille

200 E 6th st

402-339-3285

Cost: Free will offering



Dine in, Carry out, and Drive through available. Baked or fried fish, fish tacos, mac and cheese, fries, or baked potatoes.

American Legion Post 1

7811 Davenport

402-392-0444

Live music served beside your $11 Pollack dinner. Macaroni and cheese, shrimp basket, and fish sandwich available at additional cost.

Holy Ghost

5223 Q St



Sides include baked potato, coleslaw, fruit bar, and bread. Desserts and beer available at an additional cost.

Holy Name Men’s Club

2901 Fontenelle

St Gerald’s Knights Council

9602 Q st



Dine in, carry out, or drive through available. 4-7pm. Beer, wine, and spirits available at an additional charge.

Greater Beth-el Temple

1502 N 52nd



Spaghetti or macaroni and cheese are included as optional sides. Dine in, take out, or curbside pickup available.

St James

4720 N 90th



Only available March 3, 17, and 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Hand breaded or cajun fried fish or baked tilapia with an assortment of sides. 3pc for $16, 2 pc for $13, or a 1pc for $10. Family pack to go for $49.

Mary Our Queen

3405 S 119th st



Choose from fried or baked fish, macaroni, coleslaw, spudsters and fries. Dine-in or drive-through available.



Our Lady of Lourdes

2110 S 32nd Ave



Papillion Eagles

102 N Washington

402-593-7684



Stick around for Karaoke from 8pm to midnight!

St. Patrick’s Church of Elkhorn

20500 W Maple Rd

5pm-8pm, ages 3 and under eat for free, with children 4-12 dining for just $8, and adults eating for $15. This family-friendly event features clowns, balloon art, face painting, and live music. Raffles, pickles, and the meat wheel will be serving up prizes all night!











