Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Today (February 24) launches the official beginning of the Lenten Fish Fry season, and The Reader has curated a list of our favorite spots to feed our fried fish frenzy. While Holy Name (2901 Fontenelle Blvd) tends to get the most lip-service, we took a look outside the box to find a few new options you might want to try. Let us know your favorites, or if we’ve missed someone by commenting below or by emailing Sara@TheReader.Com

The Afternoon Event

Koinonia House of Worship
3208 Corby st
402-718-8555

Featuring food from Taste of Heaven mobile restaurant, Koinonia will serve their beer battered shrimp and fish, Po boys, and fish tacos from 11am to 5pm.

Something New

The Churro Spot
1319 S 50th St
531-999-1795

Fish tacos from The Churro Spot will likely have you forgetting that skipping meat is supposed to be a sacrifice. Layers of savory flavors, crunchy textures, and kicky sauces are anything but abstinent. If eating fish is still too much of a penance, you can always sink your teeth into a savory sweet potato taco.

For a Gluten Free Option

Shucks (Absolutely Fresh Seafood Market)
1218 S 119th street
402-827-4376

Not just your Fry-Day answer, Shucks serves the freshest seafood year-round.

Dire Circumstances

Trucks and Taps Patio
5402 S 108th ct

Three Kids Lobster, Burnin Bridges, Modern Waffle, and Dire Lion are all serving up Lenten specials on this Food Truck Friday. Bar open from 5-7pm with $1 off specials on beer and cocktails, and $2 off fireball and T&T Smoke Show all night. Everything and anything can be ordered to-go, and a heated patio offers a safe space out of the cold.

A Geek for Greek

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox
602 Park Ave
402-345-7103

A $12 adults meal nets you fried fish, Mediterranean baked Plaki, shrimp, Greek desserts, cheesecake, soft drinks, coffee and tea. This family-friendly event is alcohol-free, so leave your coolers at home. Dine in or take out.

All You Can Eat

Woodcliff Veterans
980 Country Rd W (Fremont)

All you can eat hand breaded fish featuring Langenfeld batter. $14 for adults, just $7 for children 5 and up. Kids aged 4 and under are free. Cash bar and raffles for an additional cost.

The Daily Fave

Porky Butts
15475 Ruggles st
531-466-7343

Omahans love Porky Butts for their exceptional service, jovial atmosphere, and unbeatable barbeque, but did you know they had your Lenten and pescatarian needs covered, too? A fried catfish feast with flavorful sides isn’t exactly the picture of penance, but it meats your meatless meal needs any day of the week.

Additional Events

All Holy Spirit
9012 Q street
402-915-3474 for carry-out

Christ the King Lutheran Church
7308 South 42nd Street
(March 3rd and March 10th only)

St. Columbkille
200 E 6th st
402-339-3285
Cost: Free will offering

Dine in, Carry out, and Drive through available. Baked or fried fish, fish tacos, mac and cheese, fries, or baked potatoes.

American Legion Post 1
7811 Davenport
402-392-0444

Live music served beside your $11 Pollack dinner. Macaroni and cheese, shrimp basket, and fish sandwich available at additional cost.

Holy Ghost
5223 Q St

Sides include baked potato, coleslaw, fruit bar, and bread. Desserts and beer available at an additional cost.

Holy Name Men’s Club
2901 Fontenelle

St Gerald’s Knights Council
9602 Q st


Dine in, carry out, or drive through available. 4-7pm. Beer, wine, and spirits available at an additional charge.

Greater Beth-el Temple
1502 N 52nd

Spaghetti or macaroni and cheese are included as optional sides. Dine in, take out, or curbside pickup available.

St James
4720 N 90th

Only available March 3, 17, and 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Hand breaded or cajun fried fish or baked tilapia with an assortment of sides. 3pc for $16, 2 pc for $13, or a 1pc for $10. Family pack to go for $49.

Mary Our Queen
3405 S 119th st

Choose from fried or baked fish, macaroni, coleslaw, spudsters and fries. Dine-in or drive-through available.


Our Lady of Lourdes
2110 S 32nd Ave

Papillion Eagles
102 N Washington
402-593-7684

Stick around for Karaoke from 8pm to midnight!

St. Patrick’s Church of Elkhorn
20500 W Maple Rd

5pm-8pm, ages 3 and under eat for free, with children 4-12 dining for just $8, and adults eating for $15. This family-friendly event features clowns, balloon art, face painting, and live music. Raffles, pickles, and the meat wheel will be serving up prizes all night!





Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment