On Friday, Mar. 3, The Reader will host a pop-up newsroom at the South Omaha Library from 1-4:30 p.m.

Our hope is that this pop-up newsroom will give you a chance to share your thoughts on our coverage, to get involved in citizen journalism programs and to learn more about how we approach editorial decision-making.

We’d also like for this event to be a community space where Reader fans can not only speak with us, but with each other. We’ve heard from many of you over the last few months about your interest in being connected to like-minded people, and we’d like to help facilitate those conversations and build a more vibrant community along the way.

This concept is one pioneered by the Honolulu Civil Beat, whose team traveled across Hawaii (no small feat!). We want to do something similar over the next few months, but we’re starting with South Omaha because it’s home. Our office is located just down the street, and we want to begin this project with the neighborhood we work in on a daily basis.

We’ll be setting up shop in Meeting Room A, just outside the main library entrance. Copies of our March issue will be available, and we’ll have a “break room” (okay, a break counter) stocked with office essentials — snacks, coffee and water. We look forward to seeing you!

Can’t make it? Email us at news@thereader.com or fill out this quick survey.