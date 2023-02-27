Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- National Opioids Settlement: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will vote on joining settlement agreements with several companies accused of mishandling opioid prescriptions, including CVS and Walmart.
- Corrections: The County Board will also receive a monthly update from Douglas County Corrections Director Mike Myers.
- Road Maintenance Districts: The Omaha City Council will vote on creating two road maintenance districts, one for Quail Ridge Circle in far west Omaha and one for South 67th Avenue east of UNO’s Dodge campus.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, Feb. 28, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.