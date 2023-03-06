Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Climate Action Plan: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a $376,000 agreement with paleBLUEdot to create the city’s climate action plan. The Minnesota-based firm will partner with HDR, Inc. to assess infrastructure risk and engage the community.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will also meet to receive an update from the Environmental Services Department on zoning and landfill issues.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, March 7, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.