Nebraska Arts Council’s Fred Simon Gallery offers “Landscape, Seascape, Some Kind of Escape” a solo show by Joe Addison. The date and time for an Artist’s reception was unavailable at publication.
The show features a series of bold, graphic images derived from experimentations with graphic arts masking materials and Cyanotype, a process using chemicals and ultraviolet light to produce an image. During quarantine, he writes in his show statement, he started experimenting with alternative processes “as a coping technique and time-filler.” These images are direct evolutions of doodles he had been doing for years, of “simplified representations of idealized landscapes.”
“Landscape, Seascape, Some Kind of Escape” runs from Mar 11 through May 3. Check the NAC website, Facebook page, or contact the gallery at 402-595-2122 for more information.
For appointments: https://fred-simon-gallery.mailchimpsites.com/book-online