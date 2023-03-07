Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
“Landscape, Seascape, Some Kind of Escape No. 62” 2022, by Joe Addison, Cyanotype on Watercolor 20” x 40”, image courtesy of the artist.

Nebraska Arts Council’s Fred Simon Gallery offers “Landscape, Seascape, Some Kind of Escape” a solo show by Joe Addison. The date and time for an Artist’s reception was unavailable at publication.

The show features a series of bold, graphic images derived from experimentations with graphic arts masking materials and Cyanotype, a process using chemicals and ultraviolet light to produce an image. During quarantine, he writes in his show statement, he started experimenting with alternative processes “as a coping technique and time-filler.” These images are direct evolutions of doodles he had been doing for years, of “simplified representations of idealized landscapes.”

“Landscape, Seascape, Some Kind of Escape” runs from Mar 11 through May 3. Check the NAC website, Facebook page, or contact the gallery at 402-595-2122 for more information.
For appointments: https://fred-simon-gallery.mailchimpsites.com/book-online

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment