“Don’t Blame me, this is all I can remember,” 2022, Acrylic mixed media, 48×48

Artist Jada Messick returns to Project Project with part two of “I should probably find a therapist,” which opens Friday, March 10. Featuring geo-abstract paintings, the exhibit will focus on mental illness, racial experiences, spiritual and personal growth, friendships, family, insecurities and “simply just making something fun to look at” the artist said in her show statement.

“Abstraction is my means to express emotion. My passion is finding and utilizing abstracted forms from my everyday visual experiences… I create a visual idea of the emotions I go through while experiencing feelings of anxiety or a variety of internal energies.”

Messick collages found imagery of her surroundings into photoshop and then translates these images to canvas using acrylic paint, acrylic paint markers, texture mediums and abstracted designs.

“I should probably find a therapist” redux opens Friday, March 10 from 6-9 at Project Project, 1818 Vinton St, Omaha, NE. For details and gallery hours and events, go to https://www.instagram.com/weareprojectproject/?hl=en