- St. Patrick’s Day Parade
- March 11
- Old Market
- Free
The 144th St. Patrick’s Day Parade will take place in the Old Market on March 11.
And just in case you didn’t know, St. Patty’s isn’t just about wearing green and bar hopping. Our annual parade represents the rich cultural contributions and struggles of Omaha’s Irish community since the 1860s.
The parade, as always, is free to attend and kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp. Start at 16th and Harney Street and make your way to 13th and Howard.
If you’d like to become a participant or sponsor, visit aohomaha.com to register.
— Matt Casas