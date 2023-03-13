Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.

  • Do Space Lease: The Omaha City Council will hold a public hearing on a lease agreement for Community Information Trust (CIT) to temporarily operate Do Space within the Milton R. Abrahams Library while Do Space’s current location is under construction for Omaha’s new central library. In lieu of a fixed rent, CIT will pay a share of the library’s operating costs.
  • Corrections Update: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a monthly update from Corrections Director Mike Myers.

See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, March 14, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

