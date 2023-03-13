Though sometimes overlooked, the Gallery of Art and Design, at Metro’s Elkhorn Valley campus, offers regular showings by students, faculty and alum. Starting March 15th, the Gallery will feature ‘Mindscape,” work by Jing Huang, originally from China, and currently residing in North Carolina. Huang, who will attend the opening, is the recipient of several awards and grants, and has exhibited, lectured and taught world-wide.
“Mindscape,” features her recent ceramic work exploring elements of social and cultural displacement, identity, nature and sense of place. The primordial and voluptuous abstract sculptures are informed through dualities of East and West values and society.
“Mindscape” opens March 15 with a free public reception on Thursday, March 30. Parking is free. The exhibit runs through April 12. For more information, see the website at mccneb.edu/gallery