Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Kaneko & Akiho
  • March 17-18
  • Holland Center
  • $20-$81

Grammy award-nominated composer Andy Akiho will join the Omaha Symphony for a world premiere performance over two nights at the Holland Center on March 17-18.

Andy Akiho is a forerunner in today’s contemporary classical music scene. His specialty? He plays a mean steel pan.

With a little help from friends from the Omaha Symphony, the two nights are dedicated to Jun Kaneko. The 80-year-old Omaha visual artist has poured decades into creating trailblazing, abstract clay art.

Tickets cost $20-$81, with student discounts available. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment