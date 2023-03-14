- Kaneko & Akiho
- March 17-18
- Holland Center
Grammy award-nominated composer Andy Akiho will join the Omaha Symphony for a world premiere performance over two nights at the Holland Center on March 17-18.
Andy Akiho is a forerunner in today’s contemporary classical music scene. His specialty? He plays a mean steel pan.
With a little help from friends from the Omaha Symphony, the two nights are dedicated to Jun Kaneko. The 80-year-old Omaha visual artist has poured decades into creating trailblazing, abstract clay art.
Tickets cost $20-$81, with student discounts available. The shows begin at 7:30 p.m. each night.
— Matt Casas