Jillian Hernandez

March 20

The Bemis Center

Free

Passionate about justice? Tune in for Jillian Hernandez at The Bemis Center on March 20.

Dr. Hernandez bridges the gap between knowledge and art, but not as an armchair philosopher.

She embodies her work. Her showcase, “Aesthetics of Excess,” centers the lived experiences of Black and Latinx women who breathe life into their communities in spite of a world that polices them.

A ticket to this event, which starts at 7 p.m., costs you nothing.

Can’t make it? RSVP at bemiscenter.org to receive a link to the livestream on the day of the event.

— Matt Casas