Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will receive a presentation on the Douglas County Health Center Foundation. The Child and Youth Services Committee will discuss programming at the Douglas County Youth Center.
- No City Council: The Omaha City Council will meet next on March 28.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners agenda for Tuesday, March 21, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m.