Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- City Council: The Omaha City Council will receive a presentation from outgoing Omaha Fire Chief Dan Olsen. The City Council will also hold public hearings on raising the salary range for city maintenance foremen, as well creating a new employee classification for greenhouse foremen.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss a new expedited special use permit process and reduced application fee.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, March 28, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.