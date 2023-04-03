Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Farnam Street Two-Way Conversion: The Omaha City Council will vote Tuesday on an $434,000 agreement with Felsburg Holt & Ullevig to provide engineering services for the conversion of Farnam Street. The plans to convert Farnam into a permanent two-way street from Happy Hollow Boulevard to 46th Street.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss changes to the county’s zoning regulations and to declare this week as National Public Health Week.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, April 4, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.