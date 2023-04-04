Easter Eggs, Sunny Side

Sunnyside on Center is hosting a neighborhood Easter Egg hunt this week, and your hunt for prizes begins on Sunnyside’s social. Hints are posted daily on Facebook and Instagram @sunnysideomaha, and prizes can be redeemed in-store daily. Sunnyside is closing both locations this Sunday for Easter, so be sure to get your tail hopping to

Coneflower Creamer

The second location of the Best of the Midwest winner, Coneflower Creamery, is now open in Millworks Common. The new addition joins Coneflower’s original Blackstone location, and operates during the same hours.

Malara’s

Malara’s Italian Restaurant has announced the decision to permanently close the much beloved establishment as the family grieves the loss of founder and matriarch Caterina Malara, who passed away on March 12th. The family is working diligently to see the restaurant through to their intended closure of Saturday, April 15, but increased demand has put an early closure on the table. Our thoughts are with the Malara family, and all who have loved them for the last 39 years.