- Chucho Valdés Quartet
- Thursday, April 20 | 7:30 p.m.
- Holland Performing Arts Center
- Tickets $15-33
Chucho Valdés, a Cuban composer and pianist, is the brains behind this transcendent, award-winning quartet. Valdés is an influential musician and figure in the Afro-Cuban music scene, particularly modern jazz.
As a four-piece musical unit, The Chucho Valdés Quartet has won seven Grammys and racked up 12 total Grammy nominations, going as far back as 1980 for the 22nd Grammy Awards.
This intimate occasion will prove rich with captivating cross-cultural music, elevated by an ambiance specific to the Holland.
— Matt Casas