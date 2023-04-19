- Earth Day Omaha
- Saturday, April 22 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Elmwood Park
- Free to attend, volunteer here
Elmwood Park will host another all-inclusive outdoor celebration in honor of Earth Day.
Activities—including an electric vehicle showcase, group health and wellness, and tree climbing—will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but stick around for the remainder of the main-stage delights, including folk dancers and yoga demonstrations.
You can sign up to lead a yoga demonstration by emailing contact@greenomahacoalition. Or register as a general volunteer to help the event run smoothly overall.
— Matt Casas