Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Earth Day Omaha
  • Saturday, April 22 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Elmwood Park
  • Free to attend, volunteer here

Elmwood Park will host another all-inclusive outdoor celebration in honor of Earth Day.

Activities—including an electric vehicle showcase, group health and wellness, and tree climbing—will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., but stick around for the remainder of the main-stage delights, including folk dancers and yoga demonstrations.

You can sign up to lead a yoga demonstration by emailing contact@greenomahacoalition. Or register as a general volunteer to help the event run smoothly overall.


— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment