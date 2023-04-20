- Earth Day Conservation Hike
- 6-8 p.m., Saturday, April 22,
- Fontenelle Forest
- Tickets $10-$15
Once again, Fontenelle Forest will host a conservation hike to celebrate Earth Day.
The nationally-recognized holiday, which first took root in 1970, represents an opportunity to join your neighborhood nature conservatory for an all-out display of active, collaborative conscientiousness.
Fontenelle Forest has an unflinching passion for nature conservation, and the grounds schedule monthly events that involve and uplift the community, including fan-favorite night hikes and raptor bird watches.
Celebrate the importance of Earth, its beings, and our mutual co-existence. Take a hike!
— Matt Casas