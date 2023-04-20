Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.
  • Earth Day Conservation Hike
  • 6-8 p.m., Saturday, April 22,
  • Fontenelle Forest
  • Tickets $10-$15

Once again, Fontenelle Forest will host a conservation hike to celebrate Earth Day.

The nationally-recognized holiday, which first took root in 1970, represents an opportunity to join your neighborhood nature conservatory for an all-out display of active, collaborative conscientiousness.

Fontenelle Forest has an unflinching passion for nature conservation, and the grounds schedule monthly events that involve and uplift the community, including fan-favorite night hikes and raptor bird watches.

Celebrate the importance of Earth, its beings, and our mutual co-existence. Take a hike!

— Matt Casas

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment