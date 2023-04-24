Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Palermo: According to a press release Monday morning, Councilmembers Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton and Don Rowe have requested a resolution to remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from his position as Vice President of the City Council. Palermo faces federal charges for allegedly accepting travel, entertainment and home improvement in exchange for political favors as well as using his position to award himself city contracts.
- City Council: The City Council will discuss a report on the year’s tax-increment financing projects and the Crossroads redevelopment.
- Mental Health Facility: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will discuss a proposed mental health facility at 16th and Jackson streets, which would connect with the nearby county jail and house community mental health services.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, April 25, Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.