Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

A survey to develop the community-driven 2023 Library Facilities Plan is still open for about a week.

The survey, which has reached 4,500 people so far, is gathering data on information like what library is closest to you, how often you go and whether or not you use Do Space — the technology library at 72nd and Dodge streets which will become the new Omaha Public Library headquarters.

The community plan is being put together by the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Do Space and Heritage Omaha.

Complete the survey online.

Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am.

Become a Supporting Member

Subscribe to thereader.com and become a supporting member to keep locally owned news alive. We need to pay writers, so you can read even more. We won’t waste your time, our news will focus, as it always has, on the stories other media miss and a cultural community — from arts to foods to local independent business — that defines us. Please support your locally-owned news media by becoming a member today.

Leave a comment