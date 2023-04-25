A survey to develop the community-driven 2023 Library Facilities Plan is still open for about a week.
The survey, which has reached 4,500 people so far, is gathering data on information like what library is closest to you, how often you go and whether or not you use Do Space — the technology library at 72nd and Dodge streets which will become the new Omaha Public Library headquarters.
The community plan is being put together by the Omaha Public Library, the Omaha Public Library Foundation, the City of Omaha, Do Space and Heritage Omaha.