  • “My 90’s Playlist”: Vanilla Ice, Juvenile & Friends
  • Saturday, April 29 | 7 p.m.
  • Baxter Arena
  • Tickets: $89-$280

Vanilla Ice, Juvenile, Trina, Montell Jordan, and All 4 One present the ultimate 90’s throwback experience.

During the Nineties, while rock music underwent its own internal revolution, the music industry as a whole diversified, music seemed to mature with an unforeseeable propensity, and popular culture became forever changed, thanks to hip-hop and R&B.

You won’t want to miss this blast from the past. And at the risk of a bad rhyme, tickets may sell fast.

— Matt Casas

