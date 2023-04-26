- “My 90’s Playlist”: Vanilla Ice, Juvenile & Friends
- Saturday, April 29 | 7 p.m.
- Baxter Arena
- Tickets: $89-$280
Vanilla Ice, Juvenile, Trina, Montell Jordan, and All 4 One present the ultimate 90’s throwback experience.
During the Nineties, while rock music underwent its own internal revolution, the music industry as a whole diversified, music seemed to mature with an unforeseeable propensity, and popular culture became forever changed, thanks to hip-hop and R&B.
You won’t want to miss this blast from the past. And at the risk of a bad rhyme, tickets may sell fast.
— Matt Casas