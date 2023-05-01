Every week, The Reader picks out noteworthy agenda items from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Omaha City Council. Visit the county and city’s websites to view the full agendas.
- Palermo: Last week, the Omaha City Council voted to temporarily remove Councilmember Vinny Palermo from his position as council vice president. On Tuesday, the City Council will hold a hearing and vote to remove him from that position permanently. The vote will not remove Palermo from his seat on the Council, but he faces calls to resign and a recall effort.
- County Board: The Douglas County Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday. The Board’s criminal justice committee will also meet Tuesday afternoon to receive an update on the corrections department’s pretrial release program.
See the full Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Omaha City Council agendas for Tuesday, May 2, and tune in to the Douglas County Board at 9 a.m. and Omaha City Council at 2 p.m.