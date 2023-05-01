Read past Reed Moore daily newsletters

Today’s Highlights:

The City of Omaha allocated $159 million in deferred taxes for developers in 2022, the most its ever allocated in tax increment finance dollars.

The Unicameral is set for a race to the finish with 20 days left and major legislation on the chopping block.

A renowned abortion advocate, and Bellevue resident, dies at 81.

Celebrate the ole jazz cabbage on this federally unrecognized holiday.

By film critic Ryan Syrek. Published in The Reader.

REED MOORE >>

Around Omaha

One of the nation’s best-known abortion providers, who advocated from Bellevue, dies at 81.

The City of Omaha breaks a record for tax increment financing, offering developers $159 million in deferred taxes in 2022.

The Alpine Inn celebrates 50 years of serving customers — and creatures — with its signature fried chicken.

Memorial Park unveils “Embracing Peace” a 26-foot, 35,000-pound statue depicting a famous, but nonconsensual, V-Day kiss in the streets of New York.

Upcoming Events

Be sure to get the updated booster shot before heading to any of these events.

Around Nebraska

Legislature:

Nebraska Bird Month kicks off with its inaugural Birding Bowl.Prizes for the free competition range from bird feeders to a $1,000 cash prize.

A pork processing plant, of which Gov. Jim Pillen is one of 200 farmer-owners, receives a $25 million federal grant. Pillen’s office said he was not involved in the grant process.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln receives a gold rating from a national sustainability tracking organization for higher education.

Local Government

The Omaha City Council will hold a hearing Tuesday, May 2, to vote on the permanent removal of Councilmember Vinny Palermo as vice president of the body. Last week, the Council voted to temporarily remove Palermo from the position. The upcoming vote will not remove Palermo from his seat on the Council, but he faces calls to resign and a recall effort.

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ Criminal Justice Committee will meet to receive an update on the corrections department’s pretrial release program.

Fact of the Day

From Harper’s Index

Portion of Americans who have paid to use online dating platforms: 1/3

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

DAILY FUNNY

Comic by Jeff Koterba. Support him on Patreon.

FULL FUNNY >>

LIKE WHAT YOU REED?

CONNECT WITH THE READER:

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, news@thereader.com