Taste of Omaha takes its festival, and $20,000 in sales tax revenue, to Ralston.

Victims of crime in Nebraska find themselves victimized again by a state program designed to help.

The Omaha Public Schools board takes a step toward finding its next superintendent.

Gallery owner Kyle Laidig raises the bar for his venue and the developing Vinton Street arts market.

By visual arts editor Mike Krainak. Published in The Reader.

A new museum focusing on South Omaha’s immigrant history and lucrative livestock business is opening thanks to a pandemic-related federal grant.

If you live near Bellevue, don’t be alarmed if you hear extra noise this week. Offutt Air Force Base is testing its “Giant Voice” loudspeaker for training exercises Wednesday, May 3, and Thursday, May 4.

The Omaha Public Schools board takes another step toward finding its next superintendent — but only barely. The board also approves a $5.7 million contract with a second bus company to cover gaps left by its primary provider.

One Omaha-area nonprofit says the local foster care system is at capacity and more parents are needed to take in kids.

“Positive but slow growth” in the economy shows signs of a recession may be easing in the Midwest, according to a Creighton University study.

Taste of Omaha will hold its 2023 event in Ralston after the Omaha City Council denied the large, annual food fest a liquor license in Elmwood Park — taking about $20,000 in sales tax revenue with it.

The four defendants in a federal corruption case, including Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo, are being split up and sent to different jails.

A deadly, contagious honeybee disease is present in Omaha, and a local beekeeper is trying to raise awareness.

A Nebraska program designed to provide financial assistance to victims of crime helps significantly less people and denies a greater percentage of applicants than neighboring states’ programs.

Plainclothes police officers shoot a man in west Lincoln.

Nebraska’s school funding model has long confused taxpayers, school officials and politicians — Nebraska Public Media dives deeper into how it works and what role it’s playing in legislative debate this session.

Follow Anton Johnson and Omaha Documenters on Twitter today, May 2, for coverage of Omaha City Council and Douglas County Board of Commissioners meetings. Tune in live on YouTube.

Portion of people who believe that online dating algorithms can predict love : 1/5

Source: Pew Research Center (Washington)

