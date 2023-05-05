Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

South Omaha’s historic Cinco de Mayo parade isn’t until next week, but that doesn’t mean you’ve got to wait to celebrate the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over France in the 1862 Battle of Puebla.

Join the new South Omaha Immigration History Museum Friday, May 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. for an evening honoring a century of activism by South Omaha Mexican American families at the Benson Theatre, 6052 Maple St.

The event includes appearances by the Hispanic Arts Center of Omaha, community artist Linda Garcia, Mariachi Zapata, local journalist and actor Marina Rosado.

Admission is $10, or $25 with a tequila tasting.

Contact José Garcia at razatimes@gmail.com or (402) 651 0442 with any questions.

Poster provided by José Garcia.

Bridget Fogarty, Report for America Corps Member

Bridget Fogarty is a Report for America Corps member reporting with The Reader and its billingual (Spanish/English) sister publication El Perico.

