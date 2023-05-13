Subscribe to The Reader Newsletter

Shabnam Jannesari, untitled, 2019, Oil and Ink on Paper, 42” x56”

Nebraska Arts Council’s Fred Simon Gallery will show work by Shabnam Jannesari, Visiting Instructor of Art at Hastings College opening May 19. An artist’s reception is scheduled for June 1.

Jannesari is an Iranian artist whose colorful paintings and drawings express her story of being born and raised Iran’s patriarchal society. informed primarily from intimate personal memories, the work explores and reacts to the plight of all Iranian women whose lives are defined by a restrictive Islamic culture.

The exhibit runs through July 12. Check the NAC website, facebook page, or contact the gallery at 402-595-2122 for hours and for more information.

